Jacksonville agencies come together to set out plans for hurricane season

Agencies from across Duval County came together Thursday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center to set out their plans and goals for this hurricane season. News4JAX was allowed in for a short time until they began to talk about steps and strategies they will take if a major storm hits. On display were evacuations, and one that we have not seen before points out where all the evacuation shelters could be located if needed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1.

The first seasonal hurricane forecast from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was issued Monday, predicting a range of 14 to 21 total named storms with six to 10 becoming hurricanes along with the potential for three to six major hurricanes.

Colorado State University released its first extended-range forecast for this hurricane season in April, calling for 19 named systems, nine hurricanes and four major storms.

It’s been more than four years since a major storm hit the Jacksonville area. On Thursday, the city took steps to make sure that it can respond to one.

When Hurricane Irma came through in 2017, many parts of Jacksonville were underwater. Some people inland were not prepared for the storm.

On Thursday, News4JAX caught up with Tasha Wright, who was fishing along the river in Riverside. She said she learned a lesson during Irma and is not taking chances anymore.

“I got my candles, I got my canned goods that you don’t have to use a can opener, I got my flashlight, and I got batteries,” Wright said.

While she is prepared, the city is doing the same, and along the river is one area that the city is focusing on.

“I think we set a good example for the public and show them how we prepare,” said said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Keith Powers. “We haven’t had a storm in the last couple of years. Through COVID, we didn’t deal with it. But we continue to prepare. The mayor continues to fund the budgets of the fire department and sheriff’s department to make sure we have the dollars to do that training and to be prepared in case something should happen, and it’s the same thing we are doing right now.”

Hurricane guides will go out next week, and they will point out your evacuation zone and other things you need to know to get ready for a storm.