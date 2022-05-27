39-year-old throws coffee, punches elderly man in Palm Coast, FCSO say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Flagler County man is charged with battery Friday for an altercation with an elderly man at a Palm Coast gas station, authorities said.

According to officers, Sean Ruel, 39, was waiting in line at a Shell gas station Monday morning on Palm Coast Parkway as a 76-year-old man was checking out. The police report says Ruel grew impatient and threw the cup of coffee he was waiting to purchase at the old man, hitting him on the leg.

In the surveillance video, you can see the older man follows Ruel outside to ask why he threw the coffee at him. Ruel approached the older man and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

This surveillance video can be seen below after agreeing to YouTube’s age restriction.

Ruel left the scene on his bicycle after the altercation.

The 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was notified and identified the assaulter in the video, so the FSCO could make an arrest.

Ruel is charged with battery of a person over 65 and held on no bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

“Because this guy couldn’t control his anger, he battered a senior citizen and is lucky he did not seriously injure him,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our deputies did a great job to identify, locate and arrest Ruel for what he did to this senior in our community. We won’t tolerate this kind of behavior.”