Man shot in head by former boss during dispute expected to recover, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Sunday morning that happened after a work-related argument.

JSO said it got a call at 11 a.mm about the shooting near the intersection of Eden and Potomac Streets. JSO said there it found a man in his 20s was grazed in the head and suffered minor injuries and did not require transport to a hospital.

Police said the ex-employer shot at his former employee with a rifle during an argument.

JSO is not releasing the names of the parties involved but did say they are searching for the shooter who they believe still has the rifle used in the shooting.