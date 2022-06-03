Officer says he was nearly struck while attempting to disperse street racing group: police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX obtained a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report Friday night that detailed what an officer described as a gathering for street racing.

According to the report, the gathering was Wednesday night near Atlantic and Kernan boulevards in East Arlington. The Sheriff’s Office report states police had responded to multiple calls of street racing and found 30 to 40 vehicles in the parking lot of a church, and two cars lined up on Kernan that were “ready to race.”

An officer, the report states, turned on his lights and siren, and ordered the drivers to turn off their engines and get out of the cars. One driver did, but another other took off and headed toward the officer, who drew his gun and pointed it at the car, yelling for him to stop, the report adds.

In the report, the officer said the car “that almost hit me” sped past, ran a stop sign and drove south on Kernan without his lights on. The driver who did stop gave the officer a name of the driver who took off, and he was identified by a previous mugshot.

Ad

Police went to his home, but he wasn’t there, the report states. The officer’s report was written up as aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.