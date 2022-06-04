Clay County man faces 10 counts of child porn possession

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A Green Cove Springs man has been arrested on 10 counts of possessing child pornography, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

David Copeland, 54, was was working at a home renovation site in Jacksonville when he was picked up on a warrant out of Clay County. According to the warrant, Copeland had been under investigation since January of last year.

Authorities said they received multiple tips from Google about explicit images and videos involving children. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the reporting party at Google told investigators the child pornographic materials had been stored in Google Cloud.

Google also told investigators, the Sheriff’s Office said, that 20 files containing child pornography had been uploaded between November 2020 and December 2021. Detectives later traced those materials to a cellphone and two emails that belonged to Copeland after requesting help from a cellphone provider, the report states.

Copeland reportedly lives with his parents in a home in Green Cove Springs. They did not wish to speak about his arrest, but said they had to cut their vacation short and come back home when they learned he had been taken into custody.

Neighbors on the block have known Copeland for many years, but no one wished to comment about his arrest out of respect for his parents.

According to the arrest warrant, Copeland admitted to detectives that he has shared child porn via the KIK Messenger App.

As of Friday night, he remained in jail on a $750,000 bond.