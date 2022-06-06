Fernandina Beach police detective accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The City of Fernandina Beach said it plans to fire a Fernandina Beach Police Department (FBPD) detective after he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman last month.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, FBPD officer John Finley was arrested June 3 after investigators were contacted by an alleged victim that said she had been the victim of a “date rape.”

According to an arrest warrant, Finley, 33, and the alleged victim began texting after they met at her work. Finley later invited her over to his apartment.

When the woman went to his apartment on May 29, she told investigators he poured her a “Pink Lemonade Smirnoff” while his back was turned to her and she drank it. Later, according to a warrant, Finley insisted they watch a movie in his room and she reluctantly agreed. When Finley began to kiss and hug her, she told investigators she felt “paralyzed” and “really sleepy” and had no control of her body.

Ad

According to the warrant, Finley then performed a sex act on her and said “I shouldn’t be doing this” several times before he stopped and took a shower. After the shower, he returned to the bed and there was another sex act, the woman told investigators.

Eventually, the woman pretended to fall asleep but said she could see that Finley took a picture of her sleeping in his bed, the warrant states. Investigators eventually found a photo of the sleeping woman on Finley’s phone.

Finley eventually fell asleep himself and that’s when she left and drove home. The following day she did a 12-panel drug test and twice it tested positive for amphetamines, the warrant states. She then contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

When questioned by detectives, Finley said no sexual intercourse occurred. When detectives searched his apartment, one substance in a cup tested positive for amphetamines. He answered several questions from investigators about the night he saw the woman but his answers were redacted in the warrant. The name and age of the alleged victim were also redacted in the report.

Ad

Finley was booked and moved to the Duval County jail, where he remains on $500,000 bond. Authorities said Finley was transferred out of the Nassau County jail to avoid any conflict over his incarceration there.