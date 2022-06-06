Former Columbia County sheriff passes away

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the passing of their former sheriff Raymond “Ray” Dyal.

Dyal was appointed Sheriff and serviced Columbia County from May 1984 to January 1985.

Columbia county’s current sheriff, Mark Hunter, issued this statement:

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Sheriff Dyal. We will always appreciate his service to this agency and our community,” Hunter said.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, Florida.