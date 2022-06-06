84º

LIVE

Local News

Former Columbia County sheriff passes away

Kendra Mazeke, Digital content producer

Tags: Columbia County, Raymond “Ray” Dyal
Columbia County's former sheriff, Ray Dyal (Courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the passing of their former sheriff Raymond “Ray” Dyal.

Dyal was appointed Sheriff and serviced Columbia County from May 1984 to January 1985.

Columbia county’s current sheriff, Mark Hunter, issued this statement:

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Sheriff Dyal. We will always appreciate his service to this agency and our community,” Hunter said.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola, Florida.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kendra is a digital content producer for News4JAX, since May 2022. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Kendra got her Master's Degree in English from Georgia Southern University in 2017.