Jacksonville police ask for help to find missing man with dementia and Parkinson’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

The man is considered endangered because of his health.

Police said family last saw Sylvester James Mullins, 76, just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday driving his vehicle in the area of Western Way and Baymeadows Road, near I-95.

He drives a 2016 red Ford F-150 with Missouri tag 1WFM66.

Mullins is described as a Black man about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair with goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans with unknown color shoes.

Anyone having seen Mr. Mullins or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.