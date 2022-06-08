Clinical psychologist weighs in on video showing mother children stealing from northside restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A clinical psychologist is chiming in on a video that shows a mom and kids stealing from a Northside Seafood store while an employee’s back is turned.

Since News4JAX aired the video Monday night, hundreds of people have posted comments on our Facebook page worried about what could happen to the children.

The psychologist News4JAX spoke with said teaching children to commit crimes like theft at an early age is damaging because those children will develop the mindset that it’s okay.

“It is shocking and it makes me feel very uneasy to watch that,” said Dr. Justin D’Arienzo.

A troubling scene at a Northside seafood store where a mother and her children are accused of stealing while an employee turned his back.

D’Arienzo is referring to a surveillance video that shows a mother and her children ransacking a refrigerator inside JJ’s Crab House and stealing bottled drinks when an employee turns his back and walks into the kitchen. Dr. D’Arienzo describes this as generational criminal behavior.

Ad

“Most of us come into this world where we could either have perfect-cash-register-honesty or become a social path where we know no rules. So our parents guide us to place us somewhere along that spectrum and these poor kids are going to be further along in that spectrum where they think everything is there and there is no guilt,” D’Arienzo said.

The doctor said what stood out the most was the smallest child in this video.

“There was that little baby that was almost trying to figure out what to do and even moving towards the glass,” he said.

Dr. D’Arienzo said one of the main jobs of a parent is teaching their child right from wrong and modeling good behavior in front of the child.

“Teaching children at an early age to engage in criminal behavior is absolutely damaging to children because they will always justify it,” he said.

D’Arienzo said he’s not surprised so many people have taken to Facebook to post their concerns over this behavior because he said the video is truly upsetting when you know the context of what’s happening.