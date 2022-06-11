Local veteran partners with nonprofit to clean laundry for veterans at no cost Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veterans’ advocate and social media influencer has teamed up with the volunteers from Current Initiatives to wash and dry loads of laundry for veterans in need at no cost Saturday at the Veteran Coin Laundry on Mayport Road.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Veteran Coin Laundry, the laundromat partnering with The Laundry Project for the event, is veteran-owned and operated.

Travis Akers, who served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, recently completed a deployment in Bahrain and since returning home to Jacksonville, has spent time fundraising, recruiting volunteers and building awareness of The Laundry Project’s initiative that helps anyone clean their clothes.

The volunteers expect to clean about 250 loads of laundry Saturday afternoon -- roughly a ton of socks, pants, shirts, bedding, and anything else that’s machine washable.

For more information on the nonprofit, go to https://laundrybycurrent.org/.