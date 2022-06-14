Lake City man admits to voyeurism, molesting child, detectives say

What began as an investigation into allegations of video voyeurism on a child turned into a criminal investigation into accusations of child molestation.

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Discretion advised. Some may find the details in this story to be graphic in nature.

What began as an investigation into allegations of video voyeurism on a child turned into a criminal investigation into accusations of child molestation.

As of Tuesday, Christopher Brandon Rhodes, 22, was sitting in the Columbia County Jail on a $1.5 million bond after he was arrested over the weekend on three counts of molesting a child under the age of 12, records show. It’s unclear if those charges are all related to the same person.

According to the arrest report, in May, a Department of Children and Families investigator called a Columbia County detective to help with an investigation into explicit pictures and videos of a minor. The report states that investigators learned back in January that a man who went by the nickname “Bam Bam” had been slipping his cellphone under a bathroom door to record images of children at a birthday party. The report went on to say that investigators learned “Bam Bam” had inappropriately touched one of the children on more than one occasion.

Ad

Upon further investigation, “Bam Bam” was revealed to be Christopher Rhodes who, according to law enforcement, had two prior allegations of molesting children.

Investigators spoke with the father of a child who told them there was an additional two children that were victims of a video voyeurism incident at a birthday party. According to the report, a detective spoke with another victim who was at that same birthday party. That child was changing clothes in the bathroom when, according to the report, Rhodes stuck a cellphone under the bathroom door in an attempt to record a video. The report went on to state the young person tried reporting the incident to a parent who was at the party, but the issue was never resolved.

Rhodes agreed to speak with investigators at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, where he was later arrested following statements he made to a detective.

According to the arrest report, Rhodes told the detective he was recently served with an injunction for sexual violence. The report states that he admitted to the detective that he purposely placed his cellphone under a bathroom door to record videos of the children. Then, the report states, he said he never recorded video of the children, but admitted having sexual thoughts about one of the children and molesting that child while the child was alone.

Ad

The arrest of Rhodes — and the recent arrest of Philip Edward Haines, 39, of Palm Coast, on charges of traveling to meet a 12-year-old in Orange Park for sex and soliciting sex with a child from a parent have one thing in common: both men had previous allegations of sexual misconduct involving a child.

In Rhodes’ case, there were two previous allegations of sexual abuse involving two children. In Haines’ case, he was already a registered sex offender who was convicted back in 2015 for traveling to meet a child for sex.

The psychology behind adults who prey on children for sex

News4JAX consulted with clinical psychologist Dr. Amy Hartley, of Jacksonville, to get an understanding of the psychology of sex crimes against children. Hartley specializes in the area of psychosexual evaluations and she previously spent seven years of her career treating convicted sex offenders after they were admitted into the Florida Department of Corrections for incarceration.

Ad

In the case of Haines, who, according to detectives, used a cellphone dating app to solicit sex from a child, Hartley said internet accessibility plays a key role in cases involving the sexual solicitation of children.

“It just makes it easier for these unusual types of cases,” Dr. Hartley said.

Unusual because, as investigators said, Haines thought he was communicating with the mother of a 12-year-old girl, but in reality, he was communicating with an undercover Clay County detective.

News4JAX asked Hartley why a detective conducting an online sex sting needed to pose as a mother of a child. Hartley said studies have shown cases where parents have actually allowed their child to be sexually abused.

“Fifty percent of female sexual offenders were involved as an accomplice, meaning they were complicit. They could have been knowledgeable that sexual molestation was occurring or they could have set up or arranged something like this to occur,” Hartley said.

Ad

To the average unsuspecting person, this may seem like a new trend, but Hartley disagrees.

“I don’t think necessarily it’s a new trend. I just think we are more aware of it in terms of how it’s occurring. People are using apps and social media to try and connect with inappropriate targets,” Hartley said.

By definition, pedophilia is defined as an adult having sexual desires and urges toward children. Pedophilia is only illegal when an adult turns those thoughts into actual action by sexually abusing a child.

“There is no cure for pedophilia, not that I’ve seen either of these individuals, or know they have a true pedophilic interest. What we do address in terms of therapy and treatment is our dynamic risk factors,” Hartley said.

Risk factors are what a clinical psychologist will try and target when treating a client accused of a sex crime.

“Things like voyeurism or exhibitionism, those are the areas to target. If you have a sexual preoccupation with children, that is going to be more difficult to treat. True pedophilia places an individual at higher risk in general sexual offending,” Hartley said.

Ad

According to the doctor, identifying the trigger mechanism of sex offenders is a lot like identifying the trigger mechanisms of an alcoholic who can’t control his or herself.

“If you’re an alcoholic, you don’t go sit in a bar. If you have a true pedophilic interest, you don’t hang out around a playground where you are going to see potential victims. So, trying to reduce that exposure and helping them realize the red flags and what the risk factors are and ways to address them,” Hartley said.

The doctor went on to say there are clinical studies to suggest pedophilia might be genetically linked to testosterone levels.

“I was working in Texas with an offender who actually requested chemical castration because he wanted the Depo-Provera to reduce his overall level, thinking that would help him,” Dr. Hartley said.

Depo-Provera is a hormone-suppressing drug that reduces a man’s sex drive by reducing hormone levels. Several states, including Florida, have allowed the use of this drug on sex offenders.

Ad

In court during trials for sexual assault, it’s common to find out that the person on trial may have at one time been a victim of sexual assault.

“Having a history of sexual abuse is not a risk factor that is correlated with becoming an offender, however, if you look at it in reverse, we do have a large group of offenders who do have that history. It’s like having an alcoholic parent. You can go one or the other way. You can become an alcoholic or choose not to live that lifestyle,” Hartley said.

The doctor told News4JAX that there are many people who have pedophilic thoughts but seek professional help before they act on those thoughts and wind up in jail. She encourages anyone who has those thoughts to immediately seek help.