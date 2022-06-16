Driver involved in crash that killed a good Samaritan, also dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man involved in what may have been a road rage crash on the Southside Connector Monday night has died, according to his family.

Gary Boston, 22, was driving the pickup truck that may have been run off the road by another car early Monday morning.

According to FHP, the 22-year-old from Texas was driving a pickup truck when something happened with another vehicle that caused the truck to spin out and end up pointed toward traffic.

FHP says a good Samaritan – whose family identified as 46-year-old Courtney Stockton - tried to help Boston when both people were hit by another car.

Stockton died at the scene, and Boston and the woman who hit them were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Boston died Tuesday, according to his family.

News4JAX spoke to Boston’s loved ones and they said he was taken too soon.

His close friends told News4Jax he was in the navy, and when he wasn’t working out of Mayport, he was riding his bulls.

Hours before the crash happened on Southside Connector, Boston’s friends said he was doing what he loved – working to get better at bull riding.

His friends said they will miss his passionate and humble spirit. They hope to get answers on what started this tragic accident.

Boston’s friend Camden Mapp rode bulls with Boston for months. Mapp remembers him as being “not afraid of anything.”

“I mean, you put the biggest bull in the pin and he’d be like ‘I want it. Yeah, I want it’,” Mapp said. “He loved riding bulls. He told us multiple times ‘when I’m not riding bulls, I’m thinking about riding bulls.’”

Gary Boston doing what he loved. (Courtesy of the family)

No matter the occasion, Boston was up for the challenge.

Mapp shared that the last time he spoke with Boston was on Sunday. Boston was trying to encourage his friends to come to the pin to practice.

“I kind of wish I would have went now,” Mapp said. Mapp thought going with his friend Sunday could’ve meant spending more time with him – or even a different outcome.