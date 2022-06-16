Orange Park sends out letter about drinking water

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Residents of Orange Park got a letter Monday about their drinking water, saying it did not meet their quality requirements. A test in March showed positive for total coliform bacteria. The letter says the town did not run tests within 24 hours of the distribution test, so they can’t be sure of the drinking water’s quality at that time.

News4JAX reached out to a town official Thursday who said that water source has been tested numerous times since March and has come back clean each time. They believe the positive result for coliform bacteria was an anomaly, but due to state requirements, they sent out a letter on Monday.

The town wants residents to know, the water is safe.