92º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Orange Park sends out letter about drinking water

Town wants to assure residents that it is safe

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: drinking water, Orange Park
Letter sent to Orange Park residents about drinking water (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Residents of Orange Park got a letter Monday about their drinking water, saying it did not meet their quality requirements. A test in March showed positive for total coliform bacteria. The letter says the town did not run tests within 24 hours of the distribution test, so they can’t be sure of the drinking water’s quality at that time.

News4JAX reached out to a town official Thursday who said that water source has been tested numerous times since March and has come back clean each time. They believe the positive result for coliform bacteria was an anomaly, but due to state requirements, they sent out a letter on Monday.

The town wants residents to know, the water is safe.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Specializes in Clay County issues, general assignment reporting and stories off the beaten path and anchors weekend evening newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter