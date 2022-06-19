2 men shot when large fight involving women escalates into gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of shooting two other men on Sunday afternoon during a street fight just north of downtown.

JSO said witnesses told them it started around 2:30 p.m. when multiple females began arguing and fighting in the middle of Dyal Street just east of Springfield. Multiple people joined the fight, JSO said, before two unidentified men pulled out guns and fired.

Two men were hit in their legs and both were taken to a local hospital, JSO said, but are expected to recover.

The shooters ran off and JSO is now looking for them and the car they may have left in. JSO said the suspects may be known by the people in the neighborhood.

JSO said it appears to be an isolated incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.