Fraternities strike it out the park at their annual charity softball game

Fraternity members showing sportsmanship at the end of the softball charity game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some local fraternities came together for a fun game of softball on Saturday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated played against Theta Phi Alumni Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated for their annual charity softball game.

There were dozens of people that came out to James P. Small Park to watch the men play.

There were even a couple of players that sild into home plate to score.

Baseball Florida A&M University 2021 Hall of Famer Dr. Ephraim Riggins also made an appearance.

“This is all for the community and we just want to thank everyone for coming out and representing. We are just here to collect bookbags and school supplies so we can don’t them to two elementary schools,” Eakins Jr., Interfraternal Softball Game Chairman said.

The Omega men won the game with a final score of 9 to 3.

The men collected enough school supplies to help over 150 kids.

Ad

There is still time to donate by reaching out to the Jacksonville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated.