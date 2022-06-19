1 injured in shooting in Murray Hill neighborhood, JSO says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Shortly after 7 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in a home near Ricker Road.

A female in her 30s was injured by a gunshot wound to the torso, JSO said.

According to JSO, she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but after surgery she was stable and in recovery.

JSO believes it’s a domestic incident.

Other people were in the home including children when the shooting occurred but no one else was injured.

The police and detectives are investigating the situation and questioning those involved.

News4JAX will continue to bring updates as they come.