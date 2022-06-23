Disturbing video shows man peeking through family’s Arlington apartment

A disturbing surveillance video shared with News4JAX shows a man peeking through a family’s window in the middle of the night. News4JAX chose to blur his face because he has not been charged with a crime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A disturbing surveillance video shared with News4JAX shows a man peeking through a family’s window in the middle of the night. News4JAX chose to blur his face because he has not been charged with a crime.

A mother, who wants to remain anonymous, lives in the apartment in Arlington with her two young children and boyfriend. The family asked not to name their apartment for safety reasons.

The woman noticed the man last Thursday, after receiving an alert on her phone that her security camera picked up movement.

“I was with my daughter on the couch. We were playing Pokémon. I felt terrified and violated. I didn’t even think about the fact that I should have woken my boyfriend up. I just went straight into mama bear mode and ran outside,” she said.

The man got away. The woman realized that was not the first time he showed up unannounced. She checked her surveillance and found another video of him peeking through her window the day before.

Ad

“The first time he came, I was asleep on the couch and my boyfriend was up watching Netflix,” she said.

A few days later, a video showed him coming back a third time.

“It looked like he had more discretion when he came back. I don’t know what his motive is. Is he coming to harm us? Planning to rob us?” the woman said.

The security camera captured the man standing outside her apartment between 5 to 15 to minutes. The woman said she contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Police said they will arrest him if they can identify him. A good lead is that he was wearing his work shirt. The police said they need to be certain, they need a date of birth, things like that,” she said.

If she did not have her surveillance camera, the woman said she might have never known the man was peeking through her window.

Those with any information about the man seen on the video are urged to call JSO.