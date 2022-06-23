What you can expect to see at this weekend’s Fernandina Farmers and Arts Market

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Historic Fernandina Beach is gearing up for its Farmers and Arts Market on Saturday.

The event is held on the fourth Saturday of each month on North 7th Street and will feature 30 local arts and crafts booths, over 40 local farmers’ booths, live music, good food and a featured brick-n-mortar business.

You can expect to see food booths from places like Hillary’s Chicago Pizza and African Love Kitchen. Stop by Vegan Amelia, Sweet Sugar Society, Great Harvest Bread Company, or Breakable Hearts to sink your teeth into some delicious baked treats after your meal.

If you want, you can stock up on some of your favorite seasonal produce items such as melons, tomatoes, and Georgia peaches or fresh meats like salmon, beef, and chicken from local farmers.

This is a pet-friendly event, so you can’t leave out your four-legged friend. Bark N Bake sells healthy homemade dog treats made of natural ingredients, chicken feet, jerky and cookies to satisfy your pup’s sweet cravings.

Amelia Island Brewing Company is the featured brick-n-mortar for the weekend. You can stop by and try some of their fan-favorite pretzels and beer cheese.

The City of Fernandina Beach will be on-site to show you their Floodplain Model and discuss building responsibility, the importance of buying flood insurance, and how to protect people and property as they help you understand the natural function of floodplains.