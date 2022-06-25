Three overnight shootings reported around Jacksonville, all non-life threating

Three shootings reported across Jacksonville amid recent push for stronger gun-control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three separate shootings were reported around the Jacksonville area overnight. All victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Three shootings reported across Jacksonville amid recent push for stronger gun-control (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

According to law enforcement, the first shooting occurred at 9:41 p.m. on University Boulevard West.

Investigators say there is no outstanding threat to the community.

The second shooting was just minutes later at 9:45 p.m. on Phillip Randolph.

The third shooting occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Labelle St.

The victim was reported walking around an apartment complex when he was shot in the back by an unknown assailant.

These shootings come just hours after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill strengthening federal gun-control legislation.

The bill was the first major gun-control legislation passed by Congress in roughly 30 years.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incidents.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, CRIME STOPPERS at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.