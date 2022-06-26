86º

Man found shot to death inside car in Jacksonville neighborhood

Brie Isom, Reporter

Scene of a deadly shooting on Ken Knight Drive North.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s is dead after he was shot inside his car Sunday afternoon in a northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man was found dead in a car on Ken Knight Drive North shortly before 1 p.m.

JSO had little details about what happened but said it appears that something happened in the street or in the area and the victim drove into a nearby driveway following the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers.

