Man found shot to death inside car in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his early 40s is dead after he was shot inside his car Sunday afternoon in a northwest Jacksonville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the man was found dead in a car on Ken Knight Drive North shortly before 1 p.m.

JSO had little details about what happened but said it appears that something happened in the street or in the area and the victim drove into a nearby driveway following the shooting.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers.