St. Johns County woman, 69, dies in State Road 13 crash

Staff, News4JAX

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A woman was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on State Road 13 north of Wedgewood Road, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 69-year-old woman, a St. Johns County resident, was traveling in an SUV southbound on State Road 13. A Ford F-350 truck, driven by a 44-year-old man, was traveling north.

According to the FHP, the SUV drifted into a northbound lane while going around a curve. The F350, troopers said, swerved in an attempt to avoid the SUV, but they collided.

The driver of the truck was said to have sustained minor injuries.

