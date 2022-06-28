83º

Local News

40+ people found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio, KSAT reports citing sources

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Texas, News
Photo from scene in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At least 42 people have been found dead inside a semitrailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas, according to KSAT, which cited multiple law enforcement sources.

KSAT added that sources told them an additional 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Additional details were not immediately provided.

This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.