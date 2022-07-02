80º

1 dead, 1 injured following Clay County crash

Bella Casapao, Associate Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Clay County, Traffic
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is injured following a collision between two vehicles in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident took place on County Road 315 and Rivers Road.

According to FHP, a driver lost control of his vehicle before traveling into the path of a second vehicle.

The driver of a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Country Road 315 and collided head-on with a sedan heading northbound just before 8 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up truck has minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the sedan died.

It is unclear why the driver lost control of his vehicle.

