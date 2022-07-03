1 critically injured after collision with street sign, World War II memorial statue

Scene of the crash that left one person critically injured.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in critical condition following a crash Saturday night in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on U.S. 301 and South Walnut Street at 10:45 p.m.

According to FHP, the 39-year-old driver of a sedan headed south on U.S. 301 when he veered outside of his lane.

He collided with a curb, street sign, and a World War II memorial statue before the vehicle came to a stop.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, FHP said.

He is listed as being from Lakeland.

The report did not indicate why the driver lost control of the vehicle.