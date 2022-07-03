80º

Man shot after being followed by car in downtown Jacksonville: JSO

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in downtown Jacksonville that left a man with multiple injuries.

JSO said a 31-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the leg and index finger showed up at a local hospital Sunday afternoon.

The victim said he was followed by a silver Dodge Charger with dark, tinted windows when he was driving on Orange Street around 3:30 p.m. When the vehicles came to a stop, an unknown person opened the driver’s door and began shooting at the victim’s car, JSO said.

The victim told JSO the shooter was last seen heading north on Liberty Street from Orange Street.

JSO is gathering surveillance and investigating the case. No suspect has been identified.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

