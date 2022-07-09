Marine veteran expands mission to serve homeless people in downtown Jacksonville

Charlie Griffin’s mission has expanded to First Coast Community Development Center, and a grand opening was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local veteran is expanding his mission to serve people who are homeless in downtown Jacksonville.

Charlie Griffin’s mission has expanded to First Coast Community Development Center, and a grand opening was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Griffin, who served in the United States Marine Corps, began his mission two years ago. Now, he, along with a staff of eight people and dozens of volunteers, continues to work to improve the lives of those in need.

The nonprofit says it offers health care, aims to end hunger and health disparities, and provides “preventative options and a safe place for some of the most overlooked people in the city.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by texting “Serve” to 50155.