17-year-old sentenced to prison in shooting death of Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Jacksonville boy in 2021 and been sentenced to prison, documents show.

According to jail records, the 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by 12 years of probation. At the time, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office noted that investigators found to indication that the shooting was intentional.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim and several other young people were inside of a shed when someone produced a firearm. “While the suspect was handling the firearm, it discharged and struck the victim,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

As part of the plea agreement, the teenager must pay $4,500 to reimburse the family for funeral costs and perform eight hours of community service every year on the victim’s birthday while he’s on probation.