87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Last chance to feel the freeze for free on 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday

Monday is the last day to get a free Slurpee

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 7-Eleven, Free Slurpee Day
(Credit: 7-Eleven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 7-Eleven is celebrating its 95th birthday on Monday, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day, which means free Slurpees!

7-Eleven said it recognizes the importance of acknowledging its customers.

“It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” 7-Eleven said.

The free Slurpee party began July 1 for 7REWARDS and Speedy Rewards members; however, you can still get your hands on the flavorful frozen drink.

All you need to do is:

  • Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app
  • Visit your favorite 7-Eleven®, Speedway® or Stripes® store
  • Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups with your fav flavor (or flavors)
  • Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kendra is a digital content producer for News4JAX, since May 2022. She graduated from Bethune Cookman University in 2015 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Kendra got her Master's Degree in English from Georgia Southern University in 2017.

email