Last chance to feel the freeze for free on 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 7-Eleven is celebrating its 95th birthday on Monday, a.k.a Free Slurpee Day, which means free Slurpees!
7-Eleven said it recognizes the importance of acknowledging its customers.
“It’s an annual tradition for us to say ‘thanks’ because we’re nothing without our customers,” 7-Eleven said.
The free Slurpee party began July 1 for 7REWARDS and Speedy Rewards members; however, you can still get your hands on the flavorful frozen drink.
- Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app
- Visit your favorite 7-Eleven®, Speedway® or Stripes® store
- Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups with your fav flavor (or flavors)
- Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout
