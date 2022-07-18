‘Kids are going to be curious’: 4.6M American children live in homes with unsecured firearms, advocate says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two boys are recovering after they were hurt when they got hold of a loaded gun.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the gun went off while in the hand of a 13-year-old, traveling through his hand and hitting his 10-year-old brother in his upper leg. JSO said the firearm was in a gun safe.

“We see tragedies like this far too often happening. It’s always the adults’ responsibility to keep the kids safe,” said Katie Hathaway with Moms Demand Action.

She said it’s important for gun owners to make sure their children don’t know where the firearms are stored and to make sure they’re locked up and unloaded.

Hathaway said approximately 4.6 million children in America live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unsecured.

“Kids are going to be curious. You have to assume that they may come across a gun that’s unsecured and touch it even if they’ve been told not to,” Hathaway said.

These accidental shootings have ended tragically.

According to the Florida Department of Children & Families, data for child fatalities in Duval County reveal that Nay’loni Fairley accidentally shot herself in the head Oct. 7, 2021, with her mother’s gun. She died shortly after at a hospital.

According to Be SMART, a campaign used to raise awareness about safe gun storage, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in unintentional shootings by children — and in 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death among children in the United States.

Jessica Winberry, the prevention coordinator for Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the Safe Kids Northeast Florida coordinator, says it’s important to also inquire about firearms in your family members’ or child’s friends’ homes.

“About 1/3 of homes have at least one firearm,” Winberry said. “So even if you don’t have a firearm in your home, be ready to talk to your children’s friends before they go over there and come up with ways that you feel comfortable asking about if they have firearms, and maybe assuming that that homes have firearms, and ask how they’re safely stored.”

Winberry says making sure firearms are stored safely every single time is key to keeping children safe. She recommended firearm lock boxes — especially ones that require a fingerprint to open, and trigger locks. She also recommended storing firearms up and out of the way of children and making sure the firearm and ammunition are stored separately.