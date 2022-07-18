Suicide attempt that resulted in fatal crash in 2021 leads to the vehicular homicide arrest, FHP says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol determined that a fatal crash in Nassau County in May 2021 was not an accident, and arrested and charged Armon Harvey, 21, with vehicular homicide.

According to the arrest warrant, Harvey was speeding and ran a red light at the intersection of Old Nassauville Road and Amelia Concourse when he crashed his SUV into a car driven by 71-year-old Lenora Fugitt. Fugitt was pronounced dead on the scene.

The impact caused the two vehicles to travel 85 feet. Multiple witnesses said they saw the suspect speeding and driving erratically. The posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 45 mph, the report stated.

Harvey was 19 at the time of the incident and was extricated from the wreck. He told a trooper, “I just wanted to kill myself. I didn’t want to kill anyone else.”

He was arrested on July 14 and remains in jail on a $75,000 bond.

To reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for mental health crises, it now takes only three digits: 988.