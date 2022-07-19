Flagler County looking for election workers

The Flagler County Elections Office needs poll workers for the upcoming elections.

Election poll workers are men and women who work at the polling places during early voting and on Election Day.

Training classes are happening now. Anyone interested can call (386) 313-4170 for more information or download the application to apply.

Election poll workers must:

Be a registered voter in Flagler County

Attend a scheduled election poll worker training class prior to each election

Be able to lift 15 - 30 lbs

Enjoy working with all types of people

Have transportation to attend training and work the election

Remain nonpartisan in what is said and worn on Election Day

Be able to work from 6:00 a.m. until after the polls close at 7:00 p.m. (about 15 hours)

You cannot serve as an election poll worker if you are a candidate, a candidate’s treasurer, an immediate family member of a candidate, OR if you are serving in a leadership position with a local political committee.

Ad

POLL WORKER POSITIONS

CLERK

The Clerk is in charge of the polling place and is responsible for the performance of all poll workers on Election Day. Clerks are required to pick up election supplies prior to the election and return these supplies to the elections office after the polls have closed. New election poll workers start as Inspectors and with the right skills and training, they can advance to the position of Precinct Clerk.

ASSISTANT CLERK

The Assistant Clerk assists in completing necessary forms along with assisting the Clerk in every way possible. The Assistant Clerk also helps voters use the accessible voting equipment.

BOOK INSPECTOR

The Book Inspector operates the electronic poll book, verifies each voter’s photo and signature ID to determine a person’s eligibility to vote, issues ballots, and answers general questions.

BALLOT BOX INSPECTOR

The Ballot Box Inspector directs voters to the ballot box and issues “I Voted” stickers.

DEPUTY

The Deputy designates the no-solicitation zone with guidance from the Clerk, maintains order outside of the polling place, and assists voters outside.