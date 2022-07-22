Illegal narcotics, dozen firearms confiscated amid crime crackdown in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A dozen illegal firearms, lots of cash and more than a kilo of illegal narcotics have been confiscated amid a crackdown following a spike in violent crime in and around Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on that spike, Putnam County diverted some of its resources to help Palatka police go after drug dealers and others suspected in violent crime. As a result, multiple people were arrested.

Additionally, 12 guns were taken off the street along with more than one-and-a-half kilos of illegal narcotics, which included cocaine, molly and opioids. Also confiscated was $7,000 in suspected drug money.

Investigators said all 12 of the guns they seized were either stolen from unlocked vehicles, used to commit crimes or were in the possession of a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess a firearm.

Both agencies will continue this combined effort until they are sure there has been a reduction in violent crime.