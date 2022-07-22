82º

Jacksonville father convicted in 2018 death of 3-month-old son

Charles Deas III found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of child

Staff, News4JAX

Charles Deas III (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Duval County jury on Friday convicted a 29-year-old Jacksonville man of aggravated manslaughter of a child in the 2018 death of his infant son, according to court records.

Three-month-old Ke’Sean Deas was found unresponsive at his home on the Westside in June 2018 while in the care of his father, Charles Deas III, authorities said. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he died the next day.

Doctors found blunt force head injuries. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Deas told police that the baby fell off the bed.

He was eventually charged with second-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The case dragged through the court for four years and went to trial this week. On Friday, the jury found him guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child and not guilty of second-degree murder, according to Duval County court records.

Deas has a sentencing hearing on Aug. 30.

