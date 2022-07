JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a crash on Kings Road and North Davis Street Sunday night.

A woman in her 60s is in critical condition after the incident around 9:30 p.m., sources said.

Sources observed several people being loaded onto a stretcher at the scene.

There were no road closures.

News4JAX is working to learn more about the cause of the crash as the story develops.