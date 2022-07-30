Man now charged with murder connected to 2021 Lenox Avenue triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who has been in jail since February is now charged in a murder case from September 2021.

Bond was denied and a public defender was appointed for Zhacobe Sykes, who appeared before a judge Saturday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4JAX in September 2021 that three people were shot at while they were sitting in a Dodge Challenger at a Raceway gas station on Lenox Avenue.

Family later told News4JAX that one of the shooting victims, Xavier Mays, later died from his injuries.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

Sykes, who is now charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case, is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 22.