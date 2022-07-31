Man fatally stabbed after attacking 2 people in woods: JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who was stabbed on the Westside. According to police, two people told them they were attacked by that man before the stabbing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday night in a stabbing in the woods on Jacksonville’s Westside after police said two people reported he attacked them.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to an area near Lenox Avenue, northeast of Plymouth Street, just after 9 p.m. when a woman called for help.

They said she came out of the woods and said she was attacked by a man. She did not say whether that man had a weapon.

Police said officers went into the woods to look for the attacker and found a different man lying on the ground with a cut on his head.

Investigators said that man told police the same man who attacked the woman also attacked him.

Police said the man told them that he stabbed the attacker with a knife. It’s unclear if the attacker also had a weapon.

Investigators said the two men knew each other.

Police said they kept searching for the original attacker in the woods and followed a trail of blood that led them to a man, who they believe was the attacker. He was dead from being stabbed.

The man who said he stabbed the attacker was taken to UF Health to be treated for the cut to his head. Police did not mention any injuries to the woman who said she was also attacked.

Police said at this point, no one has been arrested.

JSO said this is still an active investigation and a part of that is interviewing several other people who were near the wooded area at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.