Crash involving motorcycle kills two, seriously injures others on Westside, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fatal crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night on the Westside.

JFRD tweeted that the crash happened on Wesconnett Boulevard and Timuquana Road around 7:55 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, two people have died.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the passenger in the car died at the hospital.

Two others are currently in the hospital, and the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

FHP says the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed approaching Wesconnett, the sedan driver was making a turn from Timuquana.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Wesconnett blvd and Timuquana rd involving a car vs a motorcycle with multiple injuries, some being very serious…avoid the area and expect delays. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 31, 2022