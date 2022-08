JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man’s body was discovered after police were notified Tuesday of a submerged vehicle inside a pond on North Jefferson Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. after someone spotted a van in the pond. The dive team discovered the man’s body and JSO pulled the vehicle out.

Mana said it’s believed the man had been there for more than a day. The man was not identified.