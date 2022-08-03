Property tax referendum for schools: Do you support it?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board is asking voters to approve a 1 mill property tax increase, with the revenue dedicated to funding increased teacher pay and improving arts and athletic programs.

The school district anticipates the tax -- which would cost homeowners an extra $100 per year for each $100,000 of accessed value of their house -- would raise at least $81 million annually. The tax increase would automatically terminate after four years unless renewed by another vote by the citizens of Duval County.

“The Duval County School Board will ask voters to approve a 1 mill ad valorem tax to attract and retain highly-qualified teachers and staff through additional compensation, enhance art, music and athletic programs, and provide proportionate funding for charter schools, to continue and sustain improvements in the quality of Duval County’s school system,” the DCPS website said.

