Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say

A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.

The man died at the scene, troopers said.

A news release from FHP shows it’s unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt.