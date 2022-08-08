Bicyclist hit and killed after turning into oncoming traffic on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed in a car crash Sunday night on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The bicyclist was traveling on University Boulevard West near Barnes Road around 7:30 p.m. when they made a sudden left turn into oncoming traffic and was struck by an SUV traveling east, JSO said.

According to officials, the bicyclist was traveling along the white fog lines.

Investigators said the bicyclist died on the scene.

JSO did not report any injuries to the driver of the SUV, but the driver did remain on the scene.

JSO said this incident makes the 116th traffic fatality this year.