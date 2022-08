JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Rogero Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that at about 2:40 p.m., the pickup truck was heading southbound and the driver lost control, striking a utility pole and dumpster. The truck overturned.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. Additional details were unknown.

The driver was not identified.