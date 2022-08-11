A man was found shot in torso after a reported shooting on Southside, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon on the Southside.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the Arlington neighborhood on Cesery Terrace after 2 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they did not locate a victim or a suspect but saw shell casings on the ground, JSO said.

Moments later, officers were called to the Woodland Acres neighborhood on Tynan Avenue, which is about two miles from Cesery Terrace, in regards to someone being shot.

They found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, JSO said. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called and took the man to the hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

According to witnesses, the victim and the suspect got into an altercation. The suspect shot the victim.

JSO said the victim and the suspect left the area after the altercation.

Ad

JSO does not know the motive but called it an isolated incident. A suspect has not been identified.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.