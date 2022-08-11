90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Crews respond to yacht fire across from Blount Island

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County, Yacht, Safe Harbor Way, Northside
The Sky4 helicopter flew over the scene of a yacht fire Thursday on Jacksonville's Northside. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire aboard a yacht docked off Safe Harbor Way across from Blount Island on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the fire.

The News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, and aerial footage showed firefighters standing on the dock and some light smoke coming from the white vessel.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.