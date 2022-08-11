Crews respond to yacht fire across from Blount Island

The Sky4 helicopter flew over the scene of a yacht fire Thursday on Jacksonville's Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire aboard a yacht docked off Safe Harbor Way across from Blount Island on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the fire.

The News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, and aerial footage showed firefighters standing on the dock and some light smoke coming from the white vessel.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.