Several businesses and vehicles caught in the crossfire of shooting involving multiple people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple businesses and vehicles were struck in an exchange of gunfire on the Westside Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they responded to the incident on the corner of 103rd Street and Firestone Road just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an array of shell casings on the ground. JSO was surprised to report that it did not receive any reports of injury or death after the incident.

JSO said they are investigating the situation but could not say if it was a gang-related incident.

Officers did not specify how many vehicles or people were involved. They just said that multiple vehicles and multiple people were a part of this shooting.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, who they said were cooperating and reviewing nearby surveillance video.

There are no known suspects at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Stopper or JSO.