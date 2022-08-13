Jaguars fans return to TIAA Bank Field for first home preseason game

Sheri White-Manning and her husband have tailgated every Jaguars home game for the past six years.

“It seems like we were just out here for last year’s season, and now we’re back here again,” White-Manning said.

Friday was no different for the Jaguars’ first preseason home game of 2022.

“We always tailgate so we can enjoy the festivities and watch people come and go and get ready for the game,” she said.

The Jaguars played the Cleveland Browns -- and Browns fan could be found all around downtown Jacksonville.

John Honetor, a Browns fan, missed the regular season game due to COVID two years ago -- when the Browns also played in Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville is on my bucket list of stadiums,” Honetor said.

He and his son, Luther, made the trip from Ohio.

“I’m pretty excited to watch the game -- we get the first row seat next to the tunnel,” Luther said.

Mark Delcorral is a Browns fan living in Nocatee. He was excited to see his favorite team come to Jacksonville.

“We’re waiting for Jacksonville to be as good as the Browns,” he said.

Apart from the fans -- nearby businesses, particularly bars and restaurants, always enjoy the extra revenue that comes from Jags games.

Deborah Coury is a bartender at “That Bar At The Arena.”

“We had baseball season, which is really good for us, but we’re ready for football season,” Coury said. “We have our local squad that comes in. Out-of-towners like Browns fans always make a good showing.”

Brothers Gary and Craig Kennedy paid a visit to That Bar.

“Kind of excited for them to turn it around this season, and if they could make it to the playoffs this year,” Gary Kennedy said.

The Jaguars play the Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend in another preseason game.