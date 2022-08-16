STD cases among Duval teens, young adults spark sex ed discussion at DCPS board meeting

The Duval County School Board on Tuesday met for a special workshop and spoke about some sensitive issues, including the safety of children in schools and sexual education.

Board members are looking at what book is being used to teach sex education and what items would be allowed to be used as supplemental materials in teaching. They were shown some eye-opening statistics.

It’s the number of reported sexually transmitted diseases and HIV stats in Duval County for 13- to 22-year-olds. The following information was provided by the Duval County Health Department for the year 2021:

3,726 cases of chlamydia

1,553 cases of gonorrhea

81 cases of syphilis

44 cases of HIV

Board members want to see the statistics broken down even more and hope to get that information as well in the near future.

Next month, the board hopes to be able to approve or disapprove of the materials that a number of parents spoke out about Tuesday.