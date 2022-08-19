Palatka man convicted of capital sexual battery charges, sentenced to life in prison

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – At the conclusion of a two-day trial and only 45 minutes of deliberation, a Putnam County Jury found Scott Lusch guilty of two counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years of age.

Lusch was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences immediately following the verdict.

“The defendant sexually assaulted our most precious and vulnerable of victims - a child,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of the case. “Life in prison just doesn’t seem to be enough.”

Assistant State Attorney Cara Devlin successfully tried the case for the State.

“The Honorable Howard McGillin presided over the case and pronounced sentence,” a release said.