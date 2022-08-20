Two in critical condition after separate shootings in two Jacksonville neighborhoods, JSO reports

JSO investigating area where man was found shot in his car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have life-threatening injuries after two shootings in different Jacksonville neighborhoods, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., a man described in his early 20s drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He is in surgery and his condition is unknown.

Before going into surgery, the man told law enforcement the shooting happened somewhere along 103rd St. and Blanding Blvd.

Officials located shell casing at the location the victim described. The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating whether these incidents are related.

An hour later, JSO responded to a person shot inside a vehicle near 45th St. and Moncrief Rd.

Upon arrival, officials located a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

The victim was transferred to the hospital where he is also undergoing surgery for life-threatening injuries.

JSO has no additional information on a witness or suspect in either incident.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via the non-emergency number (904) 630-0500, the JSO Crime Tips email (JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org), or via CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.