‘I can’t eat’: Father asks for help after teen daughter goes missing near Lake City

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen on Tuesday night on southeast Woodhaven Street near Country Club Road in Lake City.

Her sudden disappearance is difficult for her father Juan Martinez to digest.

“I feel dead…I can’t eat…I can’t sleep. I’m just thinking does she have somewhere to stay?” Juan Martinez said.

Martinez lives in Fort Myers about four hours from Lake City where Dalia lives with her mom.

He spends his free time posting flyers around hoping someone will spot his daughter and bring her home.

“I don’t why I feel like she’s somewhere. I feel like she’s at a house or something. She’s been all over the news she’s been all over social media and nobody has seen her,” he said.

A Florida Missing Child’s alert was issued Friday.

It is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Martinez says Dalia’s mom worked an overnight shift the night she went missing.

He says the next morning when her mom got home from work, she went to her room to check on her and she wasn’t there.

“No clothes were missing. Her phone was charging, her wallet, her ID, the money she had was there in her purse. She didn’t leave a note that she was running away,” Juan Martinez added.

He said he just wants to let her know that she is not in any trouble.

“That we’re not mad at her. I wish I could know where she was at. I wish I could hug her I wish I could tell her that it is going to be okay…that I want to take her home,” Juan Martinez said.

If you see Dalia or have any information on her whereabouts call 911 or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.